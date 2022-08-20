AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.98. 574,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.74.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

