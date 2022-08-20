Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $45.05. 483,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,561,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

