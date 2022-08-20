Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.
Shares of AVT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $45.05. 483,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.
In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,561,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
