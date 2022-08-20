AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,594,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $96,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.48 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

