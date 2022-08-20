B. Riley Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.
Genius Sports Price Performance
Shares of GENI opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $981.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
