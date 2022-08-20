B. Riley Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of GENI opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $981.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

