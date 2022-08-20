Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,101,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total transaction of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total transaction of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total transaction of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total transaction of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total transaction of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total transaction of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total transaction of 10,040.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock opened at 7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.35. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.81 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $237.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.