Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.

Bahamas Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

