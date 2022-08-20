Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,369 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $57,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 8,615,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.