bAlpha Price Tops $7.16 on Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 39.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $7.16 or 0.00033698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 31% against the dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $128,960.75 and approximately $79.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00106337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033079 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

