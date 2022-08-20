Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.18 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

