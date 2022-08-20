Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$89.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at C$81.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$71.21 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

