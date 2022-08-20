Barclays Cuts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $5.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Compass from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Compass Stock Performance

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Compass will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

