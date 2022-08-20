Barclays Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $39.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

