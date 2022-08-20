BayCom Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
BayCom has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
BayCom Price Performance
Shares of BayCom stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. BayCom has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCML. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BayCom to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BayCom to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
