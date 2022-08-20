BayCom Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. BayCom has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on BayCom to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BayCom to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

