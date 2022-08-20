Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given New €79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAYRY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

