Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

