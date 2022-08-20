Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.