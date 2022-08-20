Berenberg Bank Downgrades Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.26) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,073.85.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Spirent Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

