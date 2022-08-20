Berenberg Bank Trims Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Target Price to GBX 60

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

LON GEMD opened at GBX 39 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £54.37 million and a PE ratio of 354.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.85. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.40 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £17,777.49 ($21,480.78).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

