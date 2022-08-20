Berenberg Bank Trims Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Target Price to GBX 60

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Gem Diamonds Stock Performance
LON GEMD opened at GBX 39 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £54.37 million and a PE ratio of 354.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.85. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.40 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Insider Activity
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.