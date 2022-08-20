Berry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Berry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Berry has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $640,512.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,262.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00101537 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

