Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYND stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

