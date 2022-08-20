BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,387 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,250.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,521.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.84 billion and a PE ratio of 947.22. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.14%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

