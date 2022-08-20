BHZ Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,293 Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

PBHC opened at $19.31 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $40,619.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,272 shares in the company, valued at $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.