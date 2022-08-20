BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $41.67 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $41,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $322.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.47 and a 200 day moving average of $293.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $306.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

