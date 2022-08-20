BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $7.81 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

