BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.07% of Markel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,249.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,268.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.65. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

