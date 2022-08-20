BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

