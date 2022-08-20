BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

