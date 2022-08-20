BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 30,546 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,546 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $189.58. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

