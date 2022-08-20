BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,606 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after buying an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

