Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Up 26%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) was up 26% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

