Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $208-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.54 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of BILL traded up $24.89 on Friday, reaching $174.29. 9,855,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.24.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

