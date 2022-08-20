Binance USD (BUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.73 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $18.83 billion and $4.73 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,819,101,289 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

