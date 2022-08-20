BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

