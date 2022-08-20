Birdchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,348.70 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 117.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $109,348.70 and approximately $38.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded 165.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00107090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

