Bitcoin Diamond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $593,555.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $31.17 million and approximately $593,555.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

