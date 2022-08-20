Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Tops $432.46 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $432.46 million and approximately $19.02 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $24.69 or 0.00116127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00300811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00076611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

