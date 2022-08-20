Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.72 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.51 or 0.00101316 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $262.42 million and $33.72 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

