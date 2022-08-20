Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41,314.00

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Bitcoin Vault has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $41,314.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00011143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Vault has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Vault alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Pexcoin (PEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PearDAO (PEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Unisquid (UNIQ) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Vault is bitcoinvault.global.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinV uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoinvs is carried out collectively by the network. BitcoinV is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls BitcoinV and everyone can take part. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.