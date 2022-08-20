BitDAO (BIT) Trading 31.7% Lower This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $936.36 million and approximately $69.40 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00786548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

