BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. BitWhite has a market cap of $38,574.47 and approximately $73,820.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

