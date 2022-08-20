BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.31.

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 114.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

