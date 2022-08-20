Bondly Hits 24 Hour Volume of $409,579.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00102762 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

