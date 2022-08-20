Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $391,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 112.8% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.