Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Down 5.3%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

