Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BR traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $176.03. 389,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,063. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

