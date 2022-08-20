Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $413.13

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $446.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.90. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.