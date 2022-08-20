Brokerages Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $23.69

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLPEF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Klépierre Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

