Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price at $14.33

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of LVLU opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 12,267.49% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

