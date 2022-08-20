Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price at $13.73

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 37,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,046 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $185,092,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $18,467,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,346,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

