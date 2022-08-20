Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 1,930.71

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,930.71 ($23.33).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEIR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,558.50 ($18.83) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.37. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,382.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

